80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chris Olave at OTA's without contract extension

1 hour 24 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2026 May 30, 2026 May 30, 2026 9:42 PM May 30, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

NEW ORLEANS - With his status beyond the 2026 season up in the air, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave reported for OTA's. The Saints exercised the fifth-year option on Olave, which carries a cap hit of $15.5 million.

"I'm committed to winning," said Olave. "We haven't been winning these past four years I've been here. One player doesn't really affect the game. They're always looking for somebody to replace you. I feel like I'm a team player. The contract is a whole different side of the game."

Both Olave and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis have said they want to get this deal done sooner rather than later.

"I feel like we're going to come down to that before training camp," said Olave. "I hope we do, so we don't affect the chemistry going into training camp, but I think it's going to get done soon."

Trending News

Back in March, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport projected that Olave would sign a four year, $136.5 million contract.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days