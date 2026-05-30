Chris Olave at OTA's without contract extension

NEW ORLEANS - With his status beyond the 2026 season up in the air, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave reported for OTA's. The Saints exercised the fifth-year option on Olave, which carries a cap hit of $15.5 million.

"I'm committed to winning," said Olave. "We haven't been winning these past four years I've been here. One player doesn't really affect the game. They're always looking for somebody to replace you. I feel like I'm a team player. The contract is a whole different side of the game."

Both Olave and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis have said they want to get this deal done sooner rather than later.

"I feel like we're going to come down to that before training camp," said Olave. "I hope we do, so we don't affect the chemistry going into training camp, but I think it's going to get done soon."

Back in March, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport projected that Olave would sign a four year, $136.5 million contract.