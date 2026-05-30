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Ragin' Cajuns take opening round loss to Cincinnati, now face elimination
STARKVILLE, Miss. - Louisiana baseball lost the opening game of the NCAA tournament 12-2 to Cincinnati. The Ragin' Cajuns opened the scoring in the top of the first, but Cincinnati would take things from there.
The Cajuns tallied five hits throughout the night while the Bearcats racked up six home runs, with three of them coming from Jack Natili.
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With the loss, Louisiana now faces elimination. The Cajuns will face Lipscomb on Saturday, May 30, at 3:00 p.m. If Louisiana wins that game, they'll face the loser of the Cincinnati-Mississippi St. game.
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