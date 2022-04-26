LSU ramping up security ahead of expected record-setting crowd Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Inside of Tiger Stadium Tuesday, the only sounds you'll hear are construction while crews build the stage Garth Brooks will preform on in less than a week.

"Imagine LSU is number one in the country and Alabama is number two in the country and they’re playing the biggest game of the year. It’s going to be about like that but maybe times five,” Cody Worsham with LSU Athletics said.

It's all-hands-on-deck at LSU as they prepare for what they believe could be the biggest crowd the campus has ever seen. Ramping up everything from security measures to concession staffing and providing extra restrooms.

“We have multiple athletic events going on the same day… track and field, softball, baseball in addition to the concert so, we imagine it might be the most heavily populated day in the history of LSU’s campus," Worsham said.

Some new safety measures the campus is trying out include metal detectors at the entrance gates of Tiger Stadium. The usual game day rules such as the clear bag policy will also be in place.

“In many ways this concert is going to be the ultimate test for football season because we will have more people coming to this concert on campus to tailgate than we would have for just about any football game so the things we work on this week we’ll be able to evaluate and be more prepared for next football season."

For more information on policies and procedures for the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium, click here.