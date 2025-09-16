74°
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier visits patients, families at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital

Tuesday, September 16 2025
BATON ROUGE — Kids at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital got a special visit from an LSU Tiger to start their week. 

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier stopped by the hospital on Monday to visit with patients and their families, signing autographs and taking pictures days after the Tigers' first SEC win of the season over Florida. 

Nussmeier said it meant a great deal to him to bring some joy to these kids while they were undergoing treatment.

"It's awesome, just be able to brighten up their day as much as I can and hopefully give them a little hope and joy, it's awesome," Nussmeier said.

Nussmeier added that he's always happy to give back to the community, even when off the field.

