74°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier visits patients, families at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital
BATON ROUGE — Kids at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital got a special visit from an LSU Tiger to start their week.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier stopped by the hospital on Monday to visit with patients and their families, signing autographs and taking pictures days after the Tigers' first SEC win of the season over Florida.
Nussmeier said it meant a great deal to him to bring some joy to these kids while they were undergoing treatment.
"It's awesome, just be able to brighten up their day as much as I can and hopefully give them a little hope and joy, it's awesome," Nussmeier said.
Nussmeier added that he's always happy to give back to the community, even when off the field.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shed, attic of Norma Court house catches fire early Tuesday morning
-
2une In Previews: Freedom Week engages students in civic discussions about democracy,...
-
70 for 70: Douglas Manship started WBRZ, continuing his family's legacy in...
-
Open season: LDWF announces Louisiana deer hunting season opening dates
-
State auditors ding Iberville Charter Academy, but school leaders say all spending...
Sports Video
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier visits patients, families at Our Lady of the...
-
Fans' Choice Nominations are Open
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier dealing with torso injury
-
WATCH- 'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame...
-
LSU stays put in AP Top 25 Poll after defense-led win over...