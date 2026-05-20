LSU baseball survives late pitching scratch to win critical SEC Tournament opener

HOOVER, ALABAMA - The LSU Tiger baseball team was already facing back-to-the-wall adversity in their SEC Tournament opening game against Oklahoma on Tuesday night in Hoover, Alabama but then they got the news that expected starting pitcher William Schmidt would be a late scratch on the mound.

The Tiger staff rallied and pitched an impressive six hit, one earned run game between three pitchers that kept the teams season alive as LSU pulled out the 6-2 win over the Sooners.

According to head coach Jay Johnson in a SEC Network television broadcast Schmidt was feeling tightness in his back and the coaching staff would not risk any further injury by running him out there against the Sooners.

Grant Fontenot made the start for the Tigers and did a solid job as he threw 2.1 innings allowing just one run.

Gavin Guidry relieved Fontenot and threw 3.1 innings of three hit, one run baseball and Devin Sheerin shut down the Sooner bats down the stretch throwing 3.1 scoreless innings as both relievers collected six strikeouts each against Oklahoma.

The Tigers showed some continued miscues but overcame them early in the game to take a 4-2 lead over the Sooners in the fifth inning.

LSU must win the entire SEC Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the upcoming NCAA postseason tournament.

The Tigers will now will face sixth-seeded Auburn in the late game on Wednesday night.