Man arrested in another roadway altercation months after allegedly harassing fisherman at Ascension pond

GONZALES — A man was arrested for allegedly threatening and blocking another driver, just a few months after he faced backlash for allegedly harassing a fisherman at a neighborhood pond and calling him racial slurs.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Matthew Madere, 46, and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail following a roadway disturbance near Cessna Street and Highway 429 in Gonzales. Deputies responded to the area after receiving reports of a verbal altercation involving multiple individuals in the roadway on May 15.

During the investigation, deputies say they learned Madere made multiple threats and drove his vehicle in a reckless manner, including blocking another vehicle on the roadway. Deputies say they reviewed witness statements and video evidence as part of the investigation.

Madere faces charges of disturbing the peace, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce and reckless operation.

In December 2025, Madere was also the center of a separate incident where he reportedly confronted a man fishing in a gated neighborhood.

Marlon Cox said that as he left the pond, he noticed a large truck driving aggressively and realized the driver was trailing him. Cox said he tried to back into someone's driveway to turn around, but the driver, identified as Madere, threw his truck in front of Cox's, blocking him in. Cox said video footage shows the driver calling him racial slurs and telling him to leave the neighborhood.

A police report was not filed in the first instance.