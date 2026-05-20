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Baton Rouge's Scenic Highway corridor is getting safety enhancements for walkers, riders and drivers
BATON ROUGE — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Scenic Highway Corridor Improvements Project was held at Scotlandville Plaza early Wednesday afternoon.
The project aims to improve mobility and pedestrian crossing safety along Scenic Highway between Harding Boulevard and Swan Avenue.
Upgrades will include green infrastructure, sidewalk improvements, roadway resurfacing, access management modifications, signal improvements and railroad crossing improvements.
The project is designed to better accommodate pedestrian, transit and bicycle needs in the area. Drainage and vehicular turning movement improvements are also a priority along the corridor.
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MOVEBR will work with selected consultants, the Louisiana State Department of Transportation, business owners, public stakeholders and local interest groups from implementation through completion.
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