LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier among many college QBs at the 29th annual Manning Passing Academy
THIBODAUX - Thousands of campers, camp counselors and their families filled the campus of Nicholls State University for the 29th annual Manning Passing Academy this week.
The event is hosted by NFL legends Archie, Peyton, Eli and Cooper Manning. This is the 20th year the camp is held at Nicholls, and this year brought in about 1,450 campers.
Along with the campers were over 100 high school coaches and nearly 50 college quarterbacks that served as camp counselors.
LSU quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, was in attendance for the third year in a row mentoring the young athletes.
Nussmeier is entering his second year as the Tigers' starting signal caller and he is looking to make a jump in improvement in 2025.
The senior recognizes his mistakes from the previous season and has spent a lot of time studying his own film in order to correct the problems he faced in 2024.
LSU starts their season on Aug. 30 when they take on Clemson. That game will air on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.
