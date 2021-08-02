LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear when he'll return

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Myle Brennan suffered a "severe" injury to his left arm, the football team announced Monday.

Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the injury Monday, saying it's unclear when Brennan will be cleared to play again.

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan was expected to be the starting quarterback going into the 2021 season.

This is developing story.