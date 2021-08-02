80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear when he'll return

2 hours 7 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, August 02 2021 Aug 2, 2021 August 02, 2021 5:24 PM August 02, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Myle Brennan suffered a "severe" injury to his left arm, the football team announced Monday. 

Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the injury Monday, saying it's unclear when Brennan will be cleared to play again. 

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan was expected to be the starting quarterback going into the 2021 season. 

Trending News

This is developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days