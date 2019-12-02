LSU President F. King Alexander being eyed for University of California job

BATON ROUGE - LSU's president is on the shortlist of candidates for one of the top college jobs in all of California.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, LSU' F. King Alexander is among the few candidates being discussed at faculty meetings as the potential next president at the University of California.

The talks come after the recent announcement by current UC President Janet Napolitano, who plans to give up the job in the summer.

When asked if he's interested in the job, Alexander reportedly remarked that his wife is "fond of the weather in Long Beach" and that he was keeping his options open.

Alexander put his Baton Rouge home up for sale earlier this year, announcing that he was moving to university-owned housing now that his children were grown.

Alexander first took over as LSU's university president in summer 2013.