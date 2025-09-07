LSU Police warn students of ticket scammers after home opener

BATON ROUGE - One day after LSU's home-opening football game, the LSU Police Department is warning students not to fall for ticket scams.

"When purchasing football tickets, always buy from a reliable source. DO NOT purchase tickets from unknown subjects selling tickets before the game," the department posted online Sunday.

They shared helpful tips, like knowing the refund policy and using protected payment methods. Any victims of ticket scams can call LSUPD at (225) 578-3231.