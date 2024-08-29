80°
LSU Police investigating firearm being brandished at students on Tower Drive

2 hours 37 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 4:00 PM August 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is investigating an incident where a firearm was brandished at a group of students on Tower Drive Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 5:45 p.m. The students were talking on Tower Drive near David Boyd Hall when the occupants of a vehicle drove near the group and yelled at the students. The occupants then brandished a firearm inside the vehicle, and the group immediately left the area.

No further contact was made with the occupants inside the vehicle. No one was injured.

