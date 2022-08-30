93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU police investigating break-in at campus church ministry

Tuesday, August 30 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a religious ministry's building at LSU.

The crime happened earlier this month at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry along Highland Road near E Chimes Street. Authorities released a photo of the suspected burglar riding a bicycle in the area around the time of the break-in on Aug. 11. 

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should contact authorities at 225-344-7867.

