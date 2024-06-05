LSU pitcher Aiden Moffett enters transfer portal

Credit to Aiden Moffett's Twitter

BATON ROUGE - LSU pitcher Aiden Moffett announced he entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

Moffett, the 56th ranked right-handed pitcher in the country by Perfect Game in 2022, pitched in one game in 2023 and worked out of the bullpen in 2024. He registered a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances with the Tigers.

The Mississippi native recorded a 98 miles per hour fastball during the Chapel Hill Regional, and he has reportedly reached 100 mph on the radar gun.

Moffett has two years of eligibility remaining.