LSU picked near the top of the SEC preseason polls
BIRMINGHAM - The LSU Tiger football team was picked to finish in the top four of the SEC for the 2025 season but was not predicted to win the conference or the SEC Championship game.
There were several LSU players selected for the All-SEC teams however no Tiger was picked for the First-Team Offense including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier who many consider to be a contender for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.
The Texas were tabbed to win the 2025 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.
LSU was picked fourth behind Texas, Georgia and Alabama in both the overall league standings and SEC Championship game prediction.
Beating Nussmeier out for the First-Team quarterback honors was South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
Baton Rouge native and former Istrouma Indian Le'Veon Moss from Texas A&M was the SEC's First-Team running back.
Nussmeier was the Second-Team quarterback and was joined on the Offensive Second-Team by wide receiver Aaron Anderson and running back Caden Durham.
Defensively the Tigers placed just linebacker Whit Weeks on the First-Team and fellow linebacker Harold Perkins was the lone LSU player on the SEC's Second-Team.
No LSU Tigers made the preseason Third-Team from the SEC predictions.
LSU special team players Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas each made the Second-Team as return specialists and all-purpose players, with Thomas also landing on the Third-Team as a return specialist.
The Longhorns received 96 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 6 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Georgia being picked to be the Texas’ opponent in a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game. Georgia received 44 votes to win the SEC Championship.
The participants of the SEC Championship Game will be determined during the regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC winning percentages.
Only 10 times since 1992 (33 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
SEC CHAMPION
|
School
|
Points
|
Texas
|
96
|
Georgia
|
44
|
Alabama
|
29
|
LSU
|
20
|
South Carolina
|
5
|
Oklahoma
|
3
|
Vanderbilt
|
2
|
Florida
|
2
|
Tennessee
|
1
|
Ole Miss
|
1
|
Auburn
|
1
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
|
School
|
Points
|
Texas
|
3060
|
Georgia
|
2957
|
Alabama
|
2783
|
LSU
|
2668
|
South Carolina
|
2109
|
Florida
|
1986
|
Ole Miss
|
1979
|
Texas A&M
|
1892
|
Tennessee
|
1700
|
Oklahoma
|
1613
|
Auburn
|
1272
|
Missouri
|
1170
|
Vanderbilt
|
936
|
Arkansas
|
764
|
Kentucky
|
512
|
Mississippi State
|
343
2025 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB – Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL - Cayden Green, Missouri
OL - DJ Campbell, Texas
OL - Austin Barber, Florida
C - Jake Slaughter, Florida
Second-Team
QB –Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB - Caden Durham, LSU
WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas
C - Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Third-Team
QB – Arch Manning, Texas
RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB - Jam Miller, Alabama
WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn
WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
TE - Jack Endries, Texas
OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL - Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas
C - Connor Lew, Auburn
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL - Colin Simmons, Texas
DL - Christian Miller, Georgia
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB - Whit Weeks, LSU
LB - CJ Allen, Georgia
DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Second-Team
DL - Caleb Banks, Florida
DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL - LT Overton, Alabama
DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama
DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M
DB - Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
Third-Team
DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL - Trey Moore, Texas
DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama
DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia
KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia
AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Second-Team
P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
*PK - Trey Smack, Florida
*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS - Trey Smack, Florida
RS - Barion Brown, LSU
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Third-Team
*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas
*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS – Will Stone, Texas
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida
*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida
* - Indicates a tie
