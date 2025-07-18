LSU picked near the top of the SEC preseason polls

BIRMINGHAM - The LSU Tiger football team was picked to finish in the top four of the SEC for the 2025 season but was not predicted to win the conference or the SEC Championship game.

There were several LSU players selected for the All-SEC teams however no Tiger was picked for the First-Team Offense including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier who many consider to be a contender for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

The Texas were tabbed to win the 2025 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

LSU was picked fourth behind Texas, Georgia and Alabama in both the overall league standings and SEC Championship game prediction.

Beating Nussmeier out for the First-Team quarterback honors was South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Baton Rouge native and former Istrouma Indian Le'Veon Moss from Texas A&M was the SEC's First-Team running back.

Nussmeier was the Second-Team quarterback and was joined on the Offensive Second-Team by wide receiver Aaron Anderson and running back Caden Durham.

Defensively the Tigers placed just linebacker Whit Weeks on the First-Team and fellow linebacker Harold Perkins was the lone LSU player on the SEC's Second-Team.

No LSU Tigers made the preseason Third-Team from the SEC predictions.

LSU special team players Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas each made the Second-Team as return specialists and all-purpose players, with Thomas also landing on the Third-Team as a return specialist.

The Longhorns received 96 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 6 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Georgia being picked to be the Texas’ opponent in a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game. Georgia received 44 votes to win the SEC Championship.

The participants of the SEC Championship Game will be determined during the regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC winning percentages.

Only 10 times since 1992 (33 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

SEC CHAMPION

School Points Texas 96 Georgia 44 Alabama 29 LSU 20 South Carolina 5 Oklahoma 3 Vanderbilt 2 Florida 2 Tennessee 1 Ole Miss 1 Auburn 1

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

School Points Texas 3060 Georgia 2957 Alabama 2783 LSU 2668 South Carolina 2109 Florida 1986 Ole Miss 1979 Texas A&M 1892 Tennessee 1700 Oklahoma 1613 Auburn 1272 Missouri 1170 Vanderbilt 936 Arkansas 764 Kentucky 512 Mississippi State 343

2025 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB – Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL - Cayden Green, Missouri

OL - DJ Campbell, Texas

OL - Austin Barber, Florida

C - Jake Slaughter, Florida

Second-Team

QB –Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB - Caden Durham, LSU

WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

C - Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Third-Team

QB – Arch Manning, Texas

RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB - Jam Miller, Alabama

WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn

WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

TE - Jack Endries, Texas

OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia

OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL - Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas

C - Connor Lew, Auburn

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

DL - Colin Simmons, Texas

DL - Christian Miller, Georgia

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB - Whit Weeks, LSU

LB - CJ Allen, Georgia

DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Second-Team

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida

DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL - LT Overton, Alabama

DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas

DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama

DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M

DB - Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DL - Trey Moore, Texas

DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama

DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee

DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia

PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia

KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia

RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Second-Team

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

*PK - Trey Smack, Florida

*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS - Trey Smack, Florida

RS - Barion Brown, LSU

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third-Team

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas

*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS – Will Stone, Texas

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida

*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida

* - Indicates a tie