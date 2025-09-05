Latest Weather Blog
LSU outlines tailgating policies ahead of first home game
BATON ROUGE — College football returns to Baton Rouge this weekend, bringing with it thousands of fans tailgating on LSU's campus for the Tigers' first home game against Louisiana Tech.
With many tailgates starting to set up more than a day before kickoff, LSU has released a series of rules and regulations for tailgates on its campus.
First off, LSU says that setup can start after 5 p.m. the Friday before a game.
LSU also outlined what is and isn't allowed:
Tents-
No tents larger than 10 feet by 10 feet are allowed. The university also prohibits corporate logos or advertisements, as well as prohibiting staking tents into the ground.
Music-
LSU does not allow live bands to perform during tailgates without prior approval from LSU Athletics, and limits all music being played to after midnight on Friday and before 2 a.m. after the game.
Generators-
University rules prohibit gas-powered generators, as well as loud or harmful electric generators.
Trending News
LSU also bans food sales, usage of campus utilities, personal port-o-lets, drones and motorized vehicles like golf carts, scooters, ATVs and hover boards.
Read more about LSU's tailgate rules here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Tailgates: 'Code Blue' Stomp N' Shake Squad celebrates the Jag's...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire causes right lane closure on I-10 eastbound...
-
Disabled veteran hunters approved for any legal weapon during primitive weapon deer...
-
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting vehicle six times
-
Louisiana's top election officials says she found few non-citizens among state's 2.9...
Sports Video
-
LSU looks to bring same intensity in week two
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tiger Stadium's east side expansion ushers in new millennium for...
-
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in...
-
Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at...