LSU outlines tailgating policies ahead of first home game

BATON ROUGE — College football returns to Baton Rouge this weekend, bringing with it thousands of fans tailgating on LSU's campus for the Tigers' first home game against Louisiana Tech.

With many tailgates starting to set up more than a day before kickoff, LSU has released a series of rules and regulations for tailgates on its campus.

First off, LSU says that setup can start after 5 p.m. the Friday before a game.

LSU also outlined what is and isn't allowed:

Tents-

No tents larger than 10 feet by 10 feet are allowed. The university also prohibits corporate logos or advertisements, as well as prohibiting staking tents into the ground.

Music-

LSU does not allow live bands to perform during tailgates without prior approval from LSU Athletics, and limits all music being played to after midnight on Friday and before 2 a.m. after the game.

Generators-

University rules prohibit gas-powered generators, as well as loud or harmful electric generators.

LSU also bans food sales, usage of campus utilities, personal port-o-lets, drones and motorized vehicles like golf carts, scooters, ATVs and hover boards.

Read more about LSU's tailgate rules here.