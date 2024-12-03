62°
LSU OT Will Campbell declares for 2025 NFL draft
BATON ROUGE - Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell has declared for the NFL draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility at LSU, he posted on social media Tuesday.
Campbell announced his declaration on Instagram Tuesday with a post that thanked several people, among them the Tigers coaches and support staff, his teammates, Tiger nation, and his family, before saying that he would be declaring.
Campbell ends his career at LSU highly decorated, being named to the AP All-American team, being chosen for ESPN's All-American pre-season list, and being featured in EA Sports' College Football 25.
