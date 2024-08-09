LSU Olympians: Sha'Carri Richardson, Team USA win gold in the 100-meter relay in Paris

PARIS — Sha’Carri Richardson won her second medal—this one gold—at the Paris Olympics, anchoring Team USA as they won the women's 4 x 100-meter relay final on Friday.

The former LSU Tiger ran her leg of the relay in 10.09 seconds. Team USA clocked a season-best time of 41.78 seconds.

Great Britain and Germany won silver and bronze, respectively.

Richardson's gold medal brings the United States' medal count to 105, with 31 gold medals.

On Saturday, Richardson won a silver medal for the solo 100-meter sprint.

Richardson joins four other LSU athletes—Team USA's Brooks Curry, Team USA's Vernon Norwood, Mexico's Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Sweden's Mondo Duplantis—with medals at this year's game, bringing LSU's medal count up to six.

Duplantis and Richardson are the only LSU Olympians to win gold this year.

Richardson is the 48th LSU athlete to medal at the Olympics since 1932.