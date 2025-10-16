LSU officials announce gameday closure of Unity Field, other security after Homecoming shooting

BATON ROUGE — LSU Interim President Matt Lee and LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Scott Ballard joined local law enforcement on Thursday to discuss enhanced security on campus during gamedays following a shooting during the Homecoming game against South Carolina.

“Tailgating is a big part of the gameday experience, and we want people to have fun. But if your tailgate is interfering with the gameday experience of others, law enforcement will be paying you a visit,” Ballard said.

Officials said they believe the origin of both shootings can be traced to a student group’s tailgate, the organizers of which they did not name.

They claimed this group’s tailgate brought a large number of people not affiliated with LSU to the campus. Lee said the school has decided to fence off the space on campus known as Unity Field at the corner of South Stadium Drive and Highland Road for the remainder of the season.

In addition, the student group that’s allegedly responsible is being put through a student conduct process.

LSU officials also announced that it will be expanding its law enforcement presence. They are also bringing in “additional technological and surveillance support.” LSU said to think of it as a lot more drones.

LSU added that it will be altering accessibility to campus for those who do not have parking permits for the interior parts of campus. Highland Road will not be available for those who do not have permits, officials added.

WBRZ asked for more info on Highland, parking and contraflow. LSU said additional parking guidelines and answers will be made available in the coming days.

“We recognize this might present some immediate challenges, but it is a long-term strategy that must be done," Ballard said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jeff Landry called for a ramping up of security from Louisiana State Police and local agencies during the next LSU home game — Oct. 25's matchup against Texas A&M — after two people were shot during Saturday's South Carolina game.

A 16-year-old was arrested for the shooting in the days that followed; he could be tried as an adult, the District Attorney said. Another person was arrested after shooting himself in the leg near Tiger Stadium.

Watch the news conference here: