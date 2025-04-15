79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU offensive tackle, NFL draft prospect Will Campbell visits Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital

1 hour 11 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 5:22 PM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Will Campbell, LSU's starting left tackle for three years and a top NFL draft prospect, visited Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Campbell partnered with Raising Cane's and the Miracle Children's Foundation to visit cancer patients. He also handed out gift baskets that included an iPad, a comic book signed by Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Raising Cane's Plush Puppies and Box Combo gift cards.

Trending News

Campbell handed out the gift bags alongside the Easter Bunny.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days