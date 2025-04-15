79°
LSU offensive tackle, NFL draft prospect Will Campbell visits Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital
BATON ROUGE - Will Campbell, LSU's starting left tackle for three years and a top NFL draft prospect, visited Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Campbell partnered with Raising Cane's and the Miracle Children's Foundation to visit cancer patients. He also handed out gift baskets that included an iPad, a comic book signed by Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Raising Cane's Plush Puppies and Box Combo gift cards.
Campbell handed out the gift bags alongside the Easter Bunny.
