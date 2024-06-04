LSU Museum of Art kicks off series of child-focused summer art events

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Museum of Art is providing free art activities over the summer to keep kids active and creative.

This is a part of their Free Neighborhood Arts Project, which made its first stop at the East Baton Rouge Ageless Circle Intergenerational Center on Gus Young Avenue.

Children were working with senior citizen volunteers making "timeless art." Volunteer Rosalie Washington relates to the reactions that she gets from working with children.

"A lot of kids want to a smile on the older people face, and they love to give you hugs. We need hugs too as older people especially as if we are living by ourselves older people face and love to give you hugs smile," Washington said.

Another senior citizen was at the event because she loves the art and what it means for the community.

"I love doing this, this is fun this is keeping my body active, my mind and everything," Iona Fgossrand said. "Just dealing with kids is fun, it keeps you feeling young."

The older artists weren't the only ones who enjoyed themselves. Seventh grader Eliot started to feel right at home.

"It gives good vibes, hanging with them. Because I like to spend time with my grand parents. Shoutout to my grandparents. It just makes me feel at home," he said.

Tyquencia Vessel, the Neighborhood Arts Projects Coordinator, is a big fan of the bonds that are being built.

"It's a way to bridge the gap between generations and provide some connection and community between our senior citizens and our youth. because I think many times that intergenerational activities are lost and it's good to have these types of activities to bring those groups together," Vessel said.