LSU moves up two spots in latest AP Poll

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers have moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll, released Sept. 22, after LSU's 34-17 win against UCLA.

1-Texas

2-Georgia

3-Ohio State

4-Alabama

5-Tennessee

6-Ole Miss

7-Miami

8-Oregon

9-Penn State

10-Utah

11-Missouri

12-Michigan

13-USC

14-LSU

15-Louisville

16-Notre Dame

17-Clemson

18-Iowa State

19-Illinois

20-Oklahoma State

21-OU

22-BYU

23-Kansas State

24-A&M

25-Boise

LSU's next contest is Sept. 28 against unranked South Alabama.