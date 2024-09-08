LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.

After LSU's 44-21 win against Nicholls State on Saturday, the Tigers have moved up. The Tigers are now ranked No. 16.

See the full list below.

Georgia Texas Ohio State Alabama Ole Miss Missouri Tennessee Penn State Oregon Miami USC Utah Oklahoma State Kansas State Oklahoma LSU Michigan Notre Dame Louisville Arizona Iowa State Clemson Nebraska Boston College Northern Illinois

LSU will play South Carolina next Saturday at Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.