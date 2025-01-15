50°
LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win in comeback victory over Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - In a battle of winless teams in the SEC, LSU men's basketball erased a 12-point first half deficit to beat Arkansas at the Maravich Center Tuesday night.
The Tigers used 27 points from Cam Carter to beat the John Calipari-coached Razorbacks 78-74.
Jordan Sears added 17 points and three assists off the bench for LSU. Daimion Collins controlled the paint with seven points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.
LSU trailed 28-16 in the first half and 36-34 at halftime. The Tigers took their first lead of the game in the second half.
LSU, now 12-5 overall and 1-3 in SEC play, plays at No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday.
