68°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball goes cold in second half, drops regular season finale to Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team ended the regular season with another double-digit loss, this time at home to No. 22 Texas A&M.
The Tigers led the Aggies 32-30 at half, but really struggled to score in the second half en route to a 66-52 loss.
LSU finishes the regular season at 14-17 overall and 3-15 in SEC play.
Trending News
Senior Jordan Sears led LSU with 21 points on Senior Day. The Tigers will be the No. 15 seed in the SEC tournament starting on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First Friday of 2025 Lenten season in full swing
-
Five area girls basketball teams are set to compete in the LHSAA...
-
The House censures Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump's joint address...
-
REPORT: LSU looking to hire former National Champion Tiger as defensive line...
-
Motorcycle crash on Louise Street and Highland Road injures at least one