LSU men's basketball goes cold in second half, drops regular season finale to Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team ended the regular season with another double-digit loss, this time at home to No. 22 Texas A&M.

The Tigers led the Aggies 32-30 at half, but really struggled to score in the second half en route to a 66-52 loss.

LSU finishes the regular season at 14-17 overall and 3-15 in SEC play.

Senior Jordan Sears led LSU with 21 points on Senior Day. The Tigers will be the No. 15 seed in the SEC tournament starting on Wednesday.