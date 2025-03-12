LSU men's basketball falls 91-62 to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The LSU men's basketball team had a short journey through the SEC Tournament as they lost to Mississippi State, 91-62, Wednesday night.

LSU kept the game close through the first half until the Bulldogs made a three-point shot to lead by five, and they didn't look back.

The Tigers went into halftime trailing 44-24 after shooting 30.8% from the field and 20% from the three-point line. Jordan Sears led the first half for LSU with eight points.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half for the Tigers. They continued to trail by double digits the entire way. The bench was not much help either as LSU only scored 2 points the entire game from bench players.

The Tigers turned the ball over 15 times which led to 13 points for Mississippi State.

LSU's efforts in the second half were not enough to make a comeback, despite the Tigers having three players score in double figures. Sears finished the game with 20 points. Cam Carter had 13 points and 6 rebounds, but also had seven turnovers. Freshman Robert Miller III ended the night with 14 points of his own.

LSU was without Vyctorius Miller and Corey Chest for the tournament as the two recover from injuries.

LSU falls to 14-17 on the season.