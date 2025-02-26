50°
LSU men's basketball falls 65-59 to No. 5 Tennessee

3 hours 23 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025 Feb 25, 2025 February 25, 2025 10:16 PM February 25, 2025 in News
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball kept it close for most of the game against No. 5 Tennessee Tuesday night, but the Volunteers pulled away late to hand the Tigers their second straight loss.

LSU cut the Tennessee lead to five midway through the second half, but a tough-shooting day for the Tigers helped Tennessee take a 14-point lead late in the game. LSU tried to mount a frantic comeback with under a minute left, but fell short, suffering a 65-59 loss.

Vyctorius Miller led LSU with 17 points.

LSU falls 14-14 overall this season, and 3-12 in the SEC.

The Tigers play at No. 24 Mississippi State on Saturday.

