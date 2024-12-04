41°
LSU men's basketball defeats Florida State 85-75 in SEC/ACC Challenge
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team remains undefeated in the Maravich Center as they take down Florida State, 85-75, in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The first half was a physical one and it left both teams sort of even in the stat lines. They both shot less than 40% from the field and less than 30% from the three-point line. LSU went into halftime trailing 35-32.
The Tigers came out hot in the second half. They went on an 8-0 run in under two minutes of play and took the lead. From there, they never lost their lead in the second half.
LSU went on to take down the Seminoles by double digits with a final score of 85-75.
The Tigers will host Florida Gulf Coast in the PMAC on Sunday at 2 p.m.
