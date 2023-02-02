LSU med student shot during 'random' attack in Nashville; police release disturbing video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman planning to finish her final months of medical school at LSU Health in New Orleans is in a Tennessee hospital after she was shot in a seemingly random attack.

According to the Nashville Police Department, the 26-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was attacked late Monday night and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police noted that two men initially drove past in a dark sedan with the rear window covered but stopped at an intersection. The men tried to grab the woman, but gave up after she screamed and fought back. Her attackers then shot at her as they ran back to their car and drove off.

Surveillance video shared by police showed the attack. In that footage, the two men are faintly seen running after the victim. The woman can then be heard screaming, followed by gunshots as the two attackers run back to their car.

The woman was planning to return to LSU soon to finish medical school, according to a statement from Nashville Police. LSU Health in New Orleans confirmed the victim and released a statement Thursday.

"LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine was horrified to learn about the attack on one of our students in Nashville. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with her and her family during this difficult time. She is in her final year of study, and we are working with her and her family to ensure that she can graduate on time."

Private donors posted a reward of $50,000 for information leading to any arrests in the incident.

The woman's family shared the following statement with Nashville Police.

"We’d like to thank our friends, family, neighbors and the entire Nashville community for the outpouring of support after the brutal attack and shooting of our daughter in her own neighborhood. The generosity and caring of the Nashville community is something special to behold. We also want to thank the Metro Nashville Police Department, the emergency first responders and the medical team at Vanderbilt Hospital without whose heroic efforts our daughter may not have survived.

We are deeply saddened and angered by this senseless attack on our daughter and our community. Our daughter is an intelligent, caring and thoughtful young woman. She has dreamed of becoming a doctor since she was very young, and is currently in her last few months of medical school at LSU before graduating and starting her residency in pediatrics. She is an honor roll graduate of The Harpeth Hall School, a cum laude graduate from Fordham University in New York, and is looking forward to a medical career helping children where she plans to specialize in pediatric infectious disease.

While our daughter’s injuries will take time to heal, this vicious attack will not stop her. Many of you have seen the video of her attack which sickens us, but you see her fighting spirit, and she will go on to share her love of medicine and love of helping children with the world. We sincerely hope her attackers are caught and brought to justice, and we again thank everyone for their support."