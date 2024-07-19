LSU Manship School students head to Paris to cover 2024 Olympics; WBRZ to feature student's work

BATON ROUGE - For the first time ever, LSU Tigers are headed overseas for the opportunity to cover the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Twenty-five lucky LSU Manship School of Mass Communication students are headed to France on Saturday to not only cover the Paris Olympics but to explore French culture, history and food.

"I never, never would have envisioned that this program would be offered, let alone be a part of it," senior Cade Williams said.

"I haven't been out of the country at all before, this will be my first time. I had to get my passport just to go to this trip," graduate student Te'yanah Owens said.

Students will visit Marseille, Lyon and Paris to produce written, visual and digital stories.

"I'm super grateful for Dean Bissell who's been able to bring this project to the Manship School, and having the opportunity to go is rally exciting,” graduate student Marileah Niddrie said.

Students from Manship's journalism, public relations, political communication and graphic design concentration will all work together to create content about the Olympics.

"Getting to work with people who are members of the newspaper, the Reveille, or working with Tiger TV, that's been such a blessing and honor," Williams said.

The students will work together on a group-produced Olympics documentary, and each student will have a personal project that range from podcasts, a digital cookbook and vlogging.

"This is a really great resume builder, being it's the Olympics like that name is the top, the highest you can go," sophomore Emily Boudreaux said.

Every student going on the trip can agree that this trip is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It means the world to me, to be able to go and represent my country, my school, my hometown. I am doing this all for the kids back home in my community," Owens said.

WBRZ will be sharing the student’s journey and you can keep track of all the Tigers in Paris by following their Instagram @manshipolympics.

The group will be returning on August 4.