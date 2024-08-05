82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU linebacker Greg Penn to wear number No. 3 to honor Greg Brooks

2 hours 16 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, August 04 2024 Aug 4, 2024 August 04, 2024 10:06 PM August 04, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - LSU senior linebacker Greg Penn will not wear his normal No. 30 this season.

Penn will wear No. 3 to honor teammate Greg Brooks, who is battling brain cancer.

Penn was asked about wearing Brooks’ number this fall on Sunday.

“Being close to him, I just wanted to switch to his number and his family members, I asked them about it, and they said they would be fine with it so I thought it was a good idea,” Penn said. They (Brooks’ family) just said, ‘if anybody should wear it, it should be you’, so I kind of felt honored by that, so I made the choice to wear it.”

Trending News

The LSU football team opens the 2024 season September 1 against USC.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days