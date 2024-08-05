LSU linebacker Greg Penn to wear number No. 3 to honor Greg Brooks

BATON ROUGE - LSU senior linebacker Greg Penn will not wear his normal No. 30 this season.

Penn will wear No. 3 to honor teammate Greg Brooks, who is battling brain cancer.

Penn was asked about wearing Brooks’ number this fall on Sunday.

“Being close to him, I just wanted to switch to his number and his family members, I asked them about it, and they said they would be fine with it so I thought it was a good idea,” Penn said. They (Brooks’ family) just said, ‘if anybody should wear it, it should be you’, so I kind of felt honored by that, so I made the choice to wear it.”

The LSU football team opens the 2024 season September 1 against USC.