LSU lands transfer portal commitment from brother of former Tiger cornerback, reports say

BATON ROUGE — LSU landed a commitment from the brother of a former LSU cornerback on the last day players can enter the transfer portal, according to On3.

Ohio State true freshman safety Faheem Delane, brother of 2025 LSU All-American cornerback and Jim Thorpe Award finalist Mansoor Delane, reportedly committed to the Tigers on Friday.

On3 rated Faheem a 4-star and top 100 recruit in his class.

Mansoor declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after the 2025 season.