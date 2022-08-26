LSU investigating another attempted kidnapping on campus; food delivery driver suspected in overnight attack

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a person who was nearly kidnapped by a food delivery driver sometime Thursday night, the latest in a rash of crimes marring the school's first week of classes.

LSU released a statement Friday morning saying the crime happened outside Acadian Hall. The victim told investigators the attacker was a food delivery driver.

LSU's website described the dorm, located along Highland Road, as being at the "heart of campus."

It's the second attempted kidnapping reported at the campus since Wednesday morning, when a student was abducted near Cypress Hall. That person has since been found safe.

A week ago, another student was shot during a mugging outside Laville Hall, which is next door to where Thursday's attack happened.

The university released the following statement to students Friday afternoon.

Dear LSU Community,

We understand that it is unsettling to hear of incidents of crime happening on or near our campus. Unfortunately, information about such incidents reported through traditional and social media channels is not always the full story, as active investigations limit the depth of detail available to the public. LSU Police have more details on these and that information is helping to resolve these in a timely and appropriate fashion. If there is ever the serious concern for the continued safety of our students, we will communicate that immediately and consistently.

When you see a “timely warning,” please know that this is a required notice for you to exercise caution based on that initial information provided to the police. These are slightly different than the “emergency notifications,” which are text messages of an immediate threat to campus.

Please carefully review the safety tips on the LSU Police website to help protect yourself and others, and if you see something, say something, even if it seems minor. Report any suspicious activity to LSU Police at 225-578-3231 or through the LSU Shield app. In an emergency, dial 911.

We will update you as more details become available for public release.