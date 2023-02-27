Campus-wide network outage affected LSU students, staff for hours Monday

BATON ROUGE - LSU was impacted by a campus-wide internet outage for hours Monday afternoon.

The school first confirmed the issues around 1 p.m. Monday, saying that the problem was impacting the school's online services and apps. Students and teachers initially reported being unable to turn in assignments or access grades, among other problems.

The school said around 5:30 p.m. that its network was restored.

ITS experienced an issue with a critical aspect of our infrastructure that impacted internet connectivity. Services have been restored; however, we continue to work to ensure consistent performance. We will share additional information once we achieve optimal operations. — LSU IT Services (@LSUITS) February 27, 2023

It's unclear whether the situation has any connection to a similar outage at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Administrators there said State Police is investigating an incident that forced Southeastern to take its network offline over the weekend. The school is still working to fully restore its online services Monday.