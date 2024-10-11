85°
LSU homecoming celebration kicks off in earnest Friday night with famous alum DJ

Friday, October 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU is celebrating its homecoming game against Ole Miss in style with a Friday evening parade and a DJ set performed by one of its most famous alums — basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. 

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday on West Lakeshore Drive and promises to be a celebration of the 2024 Homecoming Court and all things LSU. Following the parade, the concert featuring Shaq will be held at the UREC Field Complex next to Alex Box Stadium. 

The concert will be for LSU students only and will require a student ID to enter. 

Saturday, of course, is the homecoming game against Ole Miss. 

