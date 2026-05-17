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LSU Hilltop Arboretum's Garden Gems tour highlights Baton Rouge communities
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Hilltop Arboretum held its 2026 Spring Garden Tour on Sunday in Baton Rouge.
The Garden Gems tour offered a curated selection of private gardens across several areas in Baton Rouge, including Southdowns, Old Goodwood, Glenmore Place and Walden.
Each garden was a direct reflection of the neighborhood it represented, with all sharing a deep connection to the Louisiana landscape.
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Many of the gardens focused on forming habitats for wildlife by offering support for pollinator species and local wildlife.
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