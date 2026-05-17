LSU Hilltop Arboretum's Garden Gems tour highlights Baton Rouge communities

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Hilltop Arboretum held its 2026 Spring Garden Tour on Sunday in Baton Rouge.

The Garden Gems tour offered a curated selection of private gardens across several areas in Baton Rouge, including Southdowns, Old Goodwood, Glenmore Place and Walden.

Each garden was a direct reflection of the neighborhood it represented, with all sharing a deep connection to the Louisiana landscape.

Many of the gardens focused on forming habitats for wildlife by offering support for pollinator species and local wildlife.