LSU has moved up 5 spots in new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.

After LSU's 29-26 overtime win against Ole Miss on Saturday, they are now ranked No. 8.

The Tigers were No. 13.

Texas Oregon Penn State Ohio State Georgia Miami (FL) Alabama LSU Iowa State Clemson Tennessee Notre Dame BYU Texas A&M Boise State Indiana Kansas State Ole Miss Missouri Pittsburgh SMU Illinois Army Michigan Navy

LSU is 5-1 so far this season and 2-0 in the SEC. The Tigers will play Arkansas next Saturday, October 19 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.