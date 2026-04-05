LSU gymnastics wins regional, advances to NCAA Championships

BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics will dance on to Fort Worth, Tx. Two Tigers turned in perfect 10's as LSU took first place in the Baton Rouge regional to advance to the NCAA Championships. The Tigers scored a 197.825.

For the third time in the regional, Kailin Chio was perfect. The LSU sophomore scored a 10 on vault in the final. Later in the meet, Kaliya Lincoln scored a 10 on floor, the first of her career.

Unfortunately, the Tigers ran into the some trouble on the uneven bars. Konnor McClain had a fall and did not finish her routine. McClain ended up being scratched on beam and exited the meet.

LSU's next hurdle will be the NCAA Semifinals on Thursday, April 16.