LSU gymnastics tops Alabama; Chio scores perfect 10 for third straight week

2 hours 26 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 11:16 PM February 27, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics took down No. 3 Alabama in the Maravich Center Friday night. The Tigers beat the Tide 197.975-197.600.

Kailin Chio won the all-around with a score of 39.800. Chio won individual titles on vault, balance beam and floor exercise. 

The sophomore scored a near-perfect 9.975 on vault and floor, and she scored her fifth perfect 10 of the season on balance beam. It is her second 10.0 in a row on beam and third straight meet scoring a 10.

Ashley Cowan led the way for the Tigers on uneven bars with a 9.925.

LSU has one more meet this week. They will go down the street for the Podium Challenge at the Raising Cane's River Center on Sunday. The quad meet will feature LSU, Alabama, Arizona and North Carolina.

