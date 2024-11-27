74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Gymnastics sets a new record for season tickets sold

14 hours 14 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2024 Nov 26, 2024 November 26, 2024 9:57 PM November 26, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - We're still over a month away from the start of LSU Gymnastics' 2025 campaign, but good luck finding a place to watch them in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The program announced today that they set a new record for season ticket sales with Tiger fans buying 8,680 season tickets.

Fans can get their first look at the team on Dec. 16 when they host their Gymnastics 101 exhibition meet.

The real season begins in the new year when the Tigers host Iowa State on Jan. 3. Before the meet begins at 6:30 p.m., LSU will unveil their National Championship banner from the rafters of the PMAC.

LSU has five home meets this season with a date with Oklahoma set for Feb. 14. They close the regular season at home on Mar. 7 hosting Georgia and then officially end at Auburn before the post season begins.

LSU was undefeated at home in 2024 and had the highest average attendance in the country with three straight sold out meets.

Individual meet tickets for the 2025 season go on sale on Dec. 10 on lsutix.net.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days