LSU Gymnastics sets a new record for season tickets sold

BATON ROUGE - We're still over a month away from the start of LSU Gymnastics' 2025 campaign, but good luck finding a place to watch them in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The program announced today that they set a new record for season ticket sales with Tiger fans buying 8,680 season tickets.

Fans can get their first look at the team on Dec. 16 when they host their Gymnastics 101 exhibition meet.

The real season begins in the new year when the Tigers host Iowa State on Jan. 3. Before the meet begins at 6:30 p.m., LSU will unveil their National Championship banner from the rafters of the PMAC.

LSU has five home meets this season with a date with Oklahoma set for Feb. 14. They close the regular season at home on Mar. 7 hosting Georgia and then officially end at Auburn before the post season begins.

LSU was undefeated at home in 2024 and had the highest average attendance in the country with three straight sold out meets.