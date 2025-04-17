LSU gymnastics set to enter the post season as the No. 1 seed after SEC Championship victory

Image courtesy: The Southeastern Conference

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in program history, LSU gymnastics is heading into the NCAA post season as the No. 1 overall seed.

After winning their second straight SEC Championship meet (sixth all time) on Saturday and boasting a score of 198.200, the Tigers were able to improve their National Qualifying Score (NQS) to 198.115.

With that new NQS, the Tigers were able to jump Oklahoma (198.040 NQS) for the top spot in the country.

The post season gets started with Regionals from April 2-6 at predetermined sites around the country. The Regional hosts include Alabama, Penn State, Washington and Utah.

The first round will consist of two teams, the second round will consist of eight teams and the regional final will consist of four teams.

The top two teams from each regional advance to the NCAA Championships, which will take place from April 17-19 in Fort Worth, TX, at Dickies Arena.

No. 1 LSU will find out their fate during the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship Selection Show on Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.