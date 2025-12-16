LSU gymnastics ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics will head into the 2026 season as the No. 2 team in the country according to the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA).

The Tigers will enter the season right behind defending national champions, No. 1 Oklahoma. LSU has not been ranked lower than No. 6 in 14 years.

LSU is coming off of back-to-back SEC Championships, but their 2025 season came to an end after a loss in the NCAA semifinals.

Fans will be able to get their first look at coach Jay Clark's new squad at Open Mike Night/Gymnastics 101 on Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers will open the regular season on Jan. 10 when they travel to compete in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Utah. They are set to compete against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Utah.