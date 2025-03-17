74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark speaks ahead of SEC Championships on Saturday

1 hour 49 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, March 17 2025 Mar 17, 2025 March 17, 2025 4:20 PM March 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 seed LSU Tigers are preparing to compete in the SEC Championship in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday.

Head Coach Jay Clark previewed the competition on Monday saying the Tigers will start the meet on bars and rotate in Olympic order to beam and floor before finishing on vault.

Trending News

The Tigers will compete in Session II with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Missouri at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days