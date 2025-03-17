74°
LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark speaks ahead of SEC Championships on Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 seed LSU Tigers are preparing to compete in the SEC Championship in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday.
Head Coach Jay Clark previewed the competition on Monday saying the Tigers will start the meet on bars and rotate in Olympic order to beam and floor before finishing on vault.
The Tigers will compete in Session II with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Missouri at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
