74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics building towards the future after semifinals loss

5 hours 24 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, April 20 2025 Apr 20, 2025 April 20, 2025 5:38 PM April 20, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Now that the 2025 gymnastics season is over, so are the careers of 10 LSU senior gymnasts.

With the losses of athletes like Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan among other, head coach Jay Clark will be looking for younger gymnasts to step up next season.

The Tigers will return Vault National Champion, Kailin Chio, who is coming off of an impressive freshman season.

They'll also have upperclassmen that have greatly contributed to the team's success like Amari Drayton, Ashley Cowan and Konnor McClain.

The Tigers are trying to rehab and help upcoming sophomores Kaliya Lincoln and Zoe Miller get back to 100-percent healthy for next season. Miller was unable to compete in her freshman year due to injury, and Lincoln was sidelined for the post season after having shoulder surgery.

Trending News

LSU also has a talented freshman class coming in 2026 that are sure to play big roles next season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days