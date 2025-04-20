LSU gymnastics building towards the future after semifinals loss

BATON ROUGE - Now that the 2025 gymnastics season is over, so are the careers of 10 LSU senior gymnasts.

With the losses of athletes like Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan among other, head coach Jay Clark will be looking for younger gymnasts to step up next season.

The Tigers will return Vault National Champion, Kailin Chio, who is coming off of an impressive freshman season.

They'll also have upperclassmen that have greatly contributed to the team's success like Amari Drayton, Ashley Cowan and Konnor McClain.

The Tigers are trying to rehab and help upcoming sophomores Kaliya Lincoln and Zoe Miller get back to 100-percent healthy for next season. Miller was unable to compete in her freshman year due to injury, and Lincoln was sidelined for the post season after having shoulder surgery.

LSU also has a talented freshman class coming in 2026 that are sure to play big roles next season.