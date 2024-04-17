71°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant recognized as top senior in the country
BATON ROUGE - LSU senior gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been nothing short of amazing during her time in Baton Rouge, and the entire country knows it.
The senior was named the 2024 AAI Award Winner Tuesday. The award is voted on by head coaches and given to the top senior gymnast in the nation.
The honor is sometimes called the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics.
Bryant has 31 individual titles this year and 91 in her LSU career. This year, Bryant became the first LSU gymnast to have a perfect ten on every event in one season.
Trending News
Her team will compete in the National Semifinals on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against Arkansas, Stanford, and California. The top two teams advance to Saturday's finals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season
-
Jewish organization fighting to ban lethal gas as execution method
-
BRPD: Double killing at Airline Highway motel considered justifiable homicide