72°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Giving Day to raise thousands of dollars to support academia at state's flagship
BATON ROUGE - LSU's annual fundraising event, Giving Day, will be held tomorrow for alumni and benefactors to help drive the state's flagship university forward.
Giving Day is a day-long online event that encourages donors to contribute to the funds they care about the most, whether it's scholarship funds or the TAF annual fund.
In addition, there are donation "challenges" that will unlock more money for the university: for example, if the university receives donations from all 50 states, the LSU Scholarship Fund will receive an additional $5,000.
Trending News
For more information about LSU Giving Day, visit the event website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two WBRSO employees arrested in separate incidents of abuse of power
-
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Several people believed...
-
Victim recounts 2021 assault during first day of trial for former BRPD...
-
Catholic High Baseball team ranked No. 1 in country
-
Victim in police chase that ended in crash looking for help repairing...