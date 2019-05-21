LSU fraternity suspended four years after hazing investigation

BATON ROUGE - Officials at Louisiana State University have confirmed that the Pi Kappa Phi chapter on campus will close until May 2023.

The complaints being made against the fraternity include hazing, coercive behavior, and drug accusations. The suspension comes after LSU police issued misdemeanor charges last month against three unidentified members.

Due to the suspension, the fraternity can't participate in social or intramural activities on or off campus and they are not allowed to recruit/initiate new members. Additionally, current members must move out of the fraternity house on West Lakeshore Drive. The fraternity has been on an interim suspension since last fall.

The national chapter also issued a suspension.

"In October 2018, the National Fraternity received notice from the university that the chapter had allegedly engaged in activities that violated the fraternity and the university’s student code of conduct," the national chapter said. "Pi Kappa Phi placed the chapter under interim suspension and instructed its members to cooperate fully with the investigation. On Monday, May 13, 2019, upon conclusion of the investigation, the chapter, Pi Kappa Phi and [the] university made a mutual decision to close the chapter due to violations of University and Pi Kappa Phi standards."

Pi Kappa Phi was also suspended in 2017 after the university opened an investigation into a social event that allegedly violated the student conduct code.

The incident came about a month after the university cracked down on Greek life due to the hazing-related death of Max Gruver.