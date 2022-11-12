LSU football stumbles, but squeaks out 13-10 win at Arkansas

The LSU Tiger offense was as cold as the temperature at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday morning, as the 34-degree start may have kept everyone wishing they were in bed and not out on the field playing against Arkansas.

The Tigers were able to slog their way to a 13-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and keep their SEC West Title hopes alive as their lone touchdown in the game held up in part due to a phenomenal defensive effort.

LSU’s defense stopped a final minute drive from the Razorbacks as freshman Harold Perkins was once again outstanding as he led the Tigers in sacks with four, setting a school record, he also led the team lead in solo tackles with six. Perkins forced a fumble on Arkansas quarterback Cade Fortin and LSU was able to recover the ball and secure the win.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was lethargic at the position both running and throwing the ball as he finished the day completing eight of his fifteen passes for 86 yards and one interception and one fumble.

Daniels normally explosive run game was also no where to be found as he only picked up ten yards on 19 attempts when sack yardage was taken out. LSU tied a school record for sacks with seven allowed on Daniels

LSU will now watch the Alabama and Ole Miss game this afternoon, a Crimson Tide win over the Rebels will mean LSU wins the SEC West and will play for the SEC Championship against Georgia on December 3 in Atlanta, GA.

