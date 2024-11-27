LSU football seniors get ready for their final game in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - It's the final week of the regular season, and it's the season finale of Saturday nights in Death Valley.

LSU will host Oklahoma on Saturday, but before the game, the Tigers will honor 21 seniors on the team.

Some seniors like running back, Josh Williams, have been with the program since 2019. Others, like right guard, Miles Frazier, came in when head coach Brian Kelly did. Nonetheless, they all have fond memories of their time in the Purple and Gold.

"All the greats talk about LSU wherever they go. Ja'Marr Chase, everybody just talks about Forever LSU, and I just wanted to experience that for myself, because not really other programs talk about, like, 'Oh, I went here.' Like, they don't really emphasize it, but if you see everyone's Instagram bio, interviews, everything they always talk about LSU. So I wanted to experience that for myself, and I see why they took that, like, so to heart and they rep LSU wherever they go," Frazier said.

It's not only the place, but the people that have made their times here special. Whether you're an athlete or not, most people find themselves into adulthood while in college, and it's the mentors, or coaches, around you that help shape the person you'll become by the time you leave.

The same could be said about what the LSU coaching staff means to their players, not only in what they've taught them on the field, but in life.

"Coach Kelly and his whole staff. I mean, they've met a lot. I mean, I think they changed the culture here since they've been here. They mean everything. I think they've done a great job this past year, especially with new defensive staff. Coach Baker, coming back all those guys. Corey Raymond, so I think it's been great, man. I'm truly blessed to have been coached by all the guys," linebacker Greg Penn III said.

"We're connected to them in real life outside of football. We can have conversation about family and just regular things. They go so hard for us," Frazier said.

I feel like Coach (Brad) Davis specifically and Coach Kelly do a good job of making everyone uphold the standard, whether you're a freshman, whether you're a senior," He added.

The seniors get one more chance to shine under the lights of Tiger Stadium when they kick off against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday at 6PM.