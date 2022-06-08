LSU football's Golden Cleats Combine a huge success in first year

Paqui Kelly made sure to make a great first impression to her new Baton Rouge neighbors as LSU head football coach Brian Kelly's wife invited over 300 LSU Tiger fans over for a girls night out.

The Golden Cleats event was designed to help women football fans learn more about the program while supporting each other in the battle against breast cancer and other obstacles that may arise in their lives.

The Kelly's and their Kelly Cares Foundation along with TAF and the Bengal Belles planned an evening of classroom education and practical work out on the LSU practice fields for women who were brave enough to battle the afternoon heat and maybe a brushburn or bruise along the way.